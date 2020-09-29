Short Interest in China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Drops By 66.7%

China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd stock remained flat at $$12.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 107.92 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow brand. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 78 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. It is also involved in financing business.

