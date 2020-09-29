Short Interest in China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Increases By 197.5%

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a growth of 197.5% from the August 31st total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.1 days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services stock remained flat at $$1.13 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

