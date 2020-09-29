Short Interest in Crop Infrastructure Corp (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) Declines By 41.1%

Crop Infrastructure Corp (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CRXPF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Crop Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.96.

About Crop Infrastructure

Crop Infrastructure Corp. invests in, constructs, owns, and leases greenhouse facilities to provide real estate solutions for lease to licensed cannabis producers and processors in California and Washington, the United States. Its portfolio consists of 44,000 square feet of canopy. The company was formerly known as Fortify Resources Inc and changed its name to Crop Infrastructure Corp.

