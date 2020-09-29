Short Interest in Crop Infrastructure Corp (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) Declines By 41.1%

Crop Infrastructure Corp (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CRXPF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Crop Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.96.
About Crop Infrastructure
