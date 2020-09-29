Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Declines By 48.6%

Daito Trust Construction Co. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DIFTY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.82. 25,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,022. Daito Trust Construction has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daito Trust Construction from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offer rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

