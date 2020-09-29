Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Declines By 48.6%

Daito Trust Construction Co. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DIFTY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.82. 25,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,022. Daito Trust Construction has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daito Trust Construction from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Daito Trust Construction Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offer rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

