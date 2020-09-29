Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Declines By 37.1%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLAKY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nord/LB lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,212. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

