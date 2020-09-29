Short Interest in DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Grows By 111.0%

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DPSGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

DPSGY traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.58. 39,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,120. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

