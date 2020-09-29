Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Grows By 200.0%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Donegal Group worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $352.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

