Short Interest in DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Declines By 50.5%

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the August 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DSDVY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.67. 20,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. DSV AS/ADR has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $80.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

