Short Interest in FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Expands By 69.1%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,300 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the August 31st total of 579,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,793.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock remained flat at $$14.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

