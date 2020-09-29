Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Declines By 73.9%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the August 31st total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXYAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,953. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60.

