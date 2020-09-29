Short Interest in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Expands By 198.7%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 198.7% from the August 31st total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

