Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Decreases By 33.1%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 346,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCHEF remained flat at $$1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. engages in the operation of self-service stores primarily in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. The company also sells electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise.

