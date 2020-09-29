Short Interest in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Rises By 46.8%

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of TV stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,054. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $961.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.58 million. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after buying an additional 2,541,778 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 2.2% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 5,466,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 117,386 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,268,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 756,203 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,201,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 434,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,945,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TV. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

