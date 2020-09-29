Short Interest in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Decreases By 38.0%

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,800 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 767,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th.
In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 749,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ IDRA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,684. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.11.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Equities analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.
