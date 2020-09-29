Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Rises By 100.0%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ISIG stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 63 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,490. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.37.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 31.89%.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

