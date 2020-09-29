Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Declines By 61.0%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the August 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 93,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $435,000.

Shares of PFM opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

