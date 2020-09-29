Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Expands By 136.3%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 136.3% from the August 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,897. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

