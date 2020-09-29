Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Decreases By 75.0%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,182. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 44,783 shares during the last quarter.

