Short Interest in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Rises By 152.9%

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 152.9% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HPF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

Get John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 12.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 3.1% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.