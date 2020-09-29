Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Drops By 35.4%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the August 31st total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. 5,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,266. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 27.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

