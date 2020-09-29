Short Interest in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) Declines By 68.5%

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,200 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the August 31st total of 524,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Kimball International stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,054. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $387.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $156.07 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

KBAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Sidoti started coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

