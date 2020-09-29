Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Rises By 130.4%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the August 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of KRKNF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 161,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,585. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

