Short Interest in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Drops By 41.6%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 665,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 4,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $42,098.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,847.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,762 shares of company stock worth $169,633. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

