Short Interest in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Decreases By 29.5%

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 162,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,955. The company has a market cap of $238.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.67. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

