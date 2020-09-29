Short Interest in Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Rises By 150.0%

Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MCBK stock remained flat at $$29.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. Madison County Financial has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

Get Madison County Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Madison County Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.