Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Declines By 58.8%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKAYY shares. HSBC lowered Man Wah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAYY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,049. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

