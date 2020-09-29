Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Decreases By 59.5%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MDJH stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. MDJM has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $5.85.
About MDJM
Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.