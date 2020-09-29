Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Decreases By 59.5%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MDJH stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. MDJM has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Get MDJM alerts:

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.