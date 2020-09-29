Short Interest in Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Declines By 37.9%

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MLXSF remained flat at $$82.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. Melexis has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $82.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLXSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melexis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Melexis in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

