Short Interest in Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Grows By 177.8%

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Otelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:OTEL opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.97. Otelco has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otelco stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 4.19% of Otelco worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

