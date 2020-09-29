Short Interest in OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Drops By 68.2%

OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the August 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. 14,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,458. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, surgical aid and regenerative, allergy/immunology, and urology.

