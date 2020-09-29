Short Interest in Pacific Green Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Decreases By 75.3%

Pacific Green Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PGTK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612. Pacific Green Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
