Short Interest in Pacific Green Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Decreases By 75.3%

Pacific Green Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PGTK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612. Pacific Green Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Pacific Green Technologies Inc, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and acquiring technologies designed to enhance the environment by reducing pollution in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and China. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

