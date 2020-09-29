Short Interest in Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Declines By 34.4%

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.7 days.

Shares of TGSNF remained flat at $$12.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12. Pgs Asa has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $30.85.

About Pgs Asa

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

