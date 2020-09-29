Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Declines By 29.8%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MHI stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. 395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,645. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

In other news, Treasurer Mark Edward Bradley sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $67,105.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 105,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 391.6% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 29,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

