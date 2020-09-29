Short Interest in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Drops By 66.7%

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLLNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CLLNY stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57.

