Short Interest in Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Grows By 86.0%

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the August 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Siemens stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 198,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Siemens will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIEGY shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Siemens in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Siemens in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

