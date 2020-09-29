Short Interest in STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Drops By 36.0%

STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of STARPHARMA HOLD/S stock remained flat at $$11.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. STARPHARMA HOLD/S has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Get STARPHARMA HOLD/S alerts:

About STARPHARMA HOLD/S

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for STARPHARMA HOLD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STARPHARMA HOLD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.