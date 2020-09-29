Short Interest in SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Drops By 67.7%

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYIEY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SYMRISE AG/ADR stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. 24,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,553. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

