Short Interest in Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Drops By 56.5%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.

TCHBF traded down $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.00. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 105. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $245.00 and a 12 month high of $488.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Sunday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tecan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

