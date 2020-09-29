Short Interest in Ted Baker plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Decreases By 40.0%

Ted Baker plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBAKF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Ted Baker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ted Baker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

