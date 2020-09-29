Short Interest in TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Drops By 75.0%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ROMJF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.62.
About TerrAscend
