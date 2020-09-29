Short Interest in TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Drops By 75.0%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ROMJF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.62.

About TerrAscend

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company provides brand licensing, consulting services, and facilities leasing to cannabis processors and producers in Washington. Rubicon Organics Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

