Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Drops By 70.8%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

