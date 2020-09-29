Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declines By 72.6%

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the August 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IGD stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. 82,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,411. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%.
About Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
