Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declines By 72.6%

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the August 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IGD stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. 82,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,411. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 98.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 155.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

About Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

