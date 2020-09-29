SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR stock remained flat at $$19.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $29.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene.

