Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSTK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $59.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 39,029 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $1,882,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,193,410 shares of company stock worth $101,154,422 in the last 90 days. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,967,000 after purchasing an additional 97,431 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 18.5% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,727,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 49,848 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 330.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 282,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

