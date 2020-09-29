Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of SIEGY traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 198,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $14.85 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Siemens will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

