Siemens’ (SIEGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Siemens stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.97. 198,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Siemens has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $71.17.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $14.85 billion during the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Siemens will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

