Silent Notary (SNTR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,777.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DEx.top, IDEX and TOPBTC. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $107,086.49 and approximately $1,777.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00263871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.01582405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00182646 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DEx.top, DDEX, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.