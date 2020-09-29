Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,710. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 849.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 192,126 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,298,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 318,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 111,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 78.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

