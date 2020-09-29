Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Critical Comparison

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Silk Road Medical and BeyondAirInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75 BeyondAirInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus price target of $56.75, indicating a potential downside of 17.36%. BeyondAirInc . has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Given BeyondAirInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BeyondAirInc . is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silk Road Medical and BeyondAirInc .’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 36.51 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -50.49 BeyondAirInc . $1.39 million 65.13 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.45

BeyondAirInc . has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondAirInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondAirInc . has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and BeyondAirInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -52.69% -43.15% -24.88% BeyondAirInc . -203.22% -152.25% -99.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of BeyondAirInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of BeyondAirInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

