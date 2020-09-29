Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 68.8% in September

Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 872,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Bull Resources stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 23,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,685. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 million, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.48. Silver Bull Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

