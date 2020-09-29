Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 68.8% in September

Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 872,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver Bull Resources stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 23,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,685. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 million, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.48. Silver Bull Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile
